LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested eight people they say were involved in a major fentanyl trafficking operation based in the Merrimack Valley.
Authorities also seized large quantities of fentanyl during the course of the investigation, according to a statement Monday from the office of Attorney General Maura Healey.
The arrests were the result of a months-long investigation involving multiple federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.
Authorities last week executed search warrants at six locations in Lawrence, yielding approximately $150,000 in cash and 700 grams (1.5 pounds) of fentanyl and crack cocaine. During the course of the investigation, authorities seized an additional 1,800 grams (4 pounds) of fentanyl and 500 pressed fentanyl pills.
Six Lawrence residents and two from Lowell were arrested on drug charges and held on bail ranging from $7,500 to $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.