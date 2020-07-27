REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A 20-year-old man shot near a Massachusetts ice cream shop later died, state police said.
The victim, identified Monday as Yaseen Butt, was shot just after 10 p.m. Sunday in front of the Twist and Shake ice cream shop in Revere, police said in an emailed statement.
The Revere man was conscious when state troopers arrived at the scene, but he died at Massachusetts General Hospital, authorities said.
The preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed an altercation, state police said.
No arrests were announced. No additional information was released and the shooting remains under investigation.
