BOSTON (AP) — Religious groups and immigrant rights advocates are marching from Boston to New Hampshire to call for changes to the nation's immigration system.
More than 100 people gathered in front of Boston's federal immigration court Monday to launch a six-day march to the Strafford County Department of Corrections in Dover, New Hampshire as part of the regional Solidarity Walk for Immigrant Justice.
Supporters in Boston staged a symbolic funeral procession including a small casket to honor migrant children who died trying to enter the country. They'll travel 76 miles through the Massachusetts communities of Lynn, Danvers and Newburyport.
The march culminates Saturday at the Dover jail, where delegations also coming from Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire will call for an end to immigrant detention and deportation until immigration laws are overhauled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.