BOSTON (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Thursday night in Boston, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 7:30 p.m. in the Charlestown neighborhood and found two people with gunshot wounds, WHDH-TV reported.
They were both taken to a hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The other was in critical condition, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross told reporters at the scene.
Police are still investigating.
