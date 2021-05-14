While wearing their prom gowns, students pose at the ticket box at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball stadium in Manchester, N.H., on Monday, April 26, 2021. After a year without proms, school districts across the country are debating whether they can safely hold an event that many seniors consider a capstone to their high school experience. The nearly 300 student senior class of Manchester's Central High School are waiting to get approval from the city's board of health so they can have their prom at the outdoor venue, due to COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)