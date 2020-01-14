CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man arrested over the weekend for allegedly video recording a teenage boy in a state of undress in the locker room during a wrestling tournament was held on $2,500 bail at his arraignment Monday.
David Menard, 54, of Waltham, was charged Saturday with possession of child pornography and videotaping or electronically surveilling a person nude or partially nude, Chelmsford police said. He pleaded not guilty.
The 15-year-old boy told police he spotted the man recording him with a cellphone as he showered inside the locker room at Chelmsford High School, and immediately told wrestling coaches, Chief James Spinney said. Several coaches held Menard until police arrived.
It appears Menard had no ties to the wrestling tournament that involved 21 schools, Spinney said. No schools from Waltham participated.
Police searched his vehicle and found other electronic devices. They have applied for a warrant to search those devices.
Menard's attorney argued for no bail, saying her client did not attempt to to flee.
