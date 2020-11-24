BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A rookie Massachusetts State Police trooper shot during a traffic stop on Cape Cod late last week has been released from the hospital, but the shooter remains at large, state police said Monday.
Trooper John Lennon, 28, was shot in Barnstable at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
The round traveled through his right hand and appears to have struck his body armor near the shoulder area, according to a statement from agency spokesman David Procopio.
Lennon radioed for help and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by another trooper, before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Monday and will remain on injured leave as he recovers.
The vehicle he had pulled over fled the scene and police are still looking for it.
Lennon graduated from the State Police Academy in May and is assigned to the Yarmouth Barracks, Procopio said.
