FILE - In this July 24, 2020, file photo, two fans walk on a normally crowded Jersey Street in front of Fenway Park before an opening day baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles. Elections officials in Boston are expected to approve Fenway Park as an early voting venue when they meet on Thursday, Sept. 24, after Red Sox owner John Henry offered the storied ballpark for voters hesitant to cast ballots indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)