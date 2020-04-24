BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts deaths in the coronavirus pandemic topped 2,300 on Thursday as the virus added to what Gov. Charlie Baker described as a "staggering" toll.
There were 178 new deaths, pushing the overall toll to 2,360, public health officials said. It was the second-highest death tally reported in a single day since the outbreak in Massachusetts began.
There were nearly 3,100 new virus cases reported Thursday — the highest recorded in a single day — bringing the number of confirmed cases to more than 46,000.
The state also reported Thursday that it has conducted by far the most number of tests in a single day, more than 14,600.
More than 1,000 people with the virus are in intensive care units across the state. The overall number of individuals currently hospitalized because of the virus fell from Wednesday to about 2,800.
The virus also continued to take a toll on long-term care facilities, which have accounted for more than half of all deaths — 1,316.
More than 195,000 tests have been conducted in Massachusetts.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Massachusetts:
UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS
More than 80,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts last week as the state started became a coronavirus hot spot.
Data released by federal officials on Thursday shows more than 4.4 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits nationwide last week. There were more than 80,000 new claims in Massachusetts.
Roughly 650,000 people have filed for unemployment in Massachusetts in the past five weeks.
HOSPITALS
Officials at some of the state's top teaching hospitals are urging anyone experiencing symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, like chest pains or slurred speech, or other acute illness or injury to not wait too long before heading to a nearby emergency room.
Fear of COVID-19 is sparking a noticeable drop in patients arriving at hospitals, officials said. That can result in patients waiting too long and arriving much sicker.
Gregg Myers of Partners HealthCare said hospitals are prepared to care for everyone.
"We have the beds, we have the physicians, we have the nurses," Myers said. "Do not let fear of COVID-19 keep you from the urgent care you need."
The CEO of Tufts Medical Center, Michael Apkon, said hospitals are working to ensure that patients suffering from non-COVID-19 illnesses are not at risk of contracting the virus while at the hospital.
Baker said one reason the state expanded hospital bed capacity by opening field hospitals was to make sure that there was enough room to care for everyone, including non-COVID-19 patients.
"We don't want people getting sicker or exacerbating an illness or an injury," the Republican said.
Hospital officials said another reason for a possible drop in emergency rooms visits are fewer car accidents because of the state's stay-home advisory.
SOLDIERS HOME DEATHS
The number of residents at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home who have died and tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to rise.
As of Thursday, a total of 57 residents who have died at the home tested positive. Ninety additional residents have also tested positive as have 81 employees.
Fourteen residents of the Chelsea Soldiers' Home who have died recently tested positive. Another 30 residents have also tested positive as have 52 staff members.
The handling of the outbreak at the Holyoke home is the subject of several probes by state and federal investigators.
SAFETY NET PROGRAMS
Residents who have lost their incomes due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis would find it easier to access critical safety net programs under legislation approved by the Massachusetts Senate on Thursday.
The bill would temporarily ban the Department of Transitional Assistance from denying applications for the Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children program or the Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled and Children program based solely on the fact that the assets of those seeking help exceeds the programs' limits -- $5,000 in the case of families seeking assistance under the Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children program.
Both provisions of the bill would remain in effect for 120 days after the law goes into effect or 45 days after the state of emergency ends, whichever is sooner.
The bill now heads to the Massachusetts House.
PROTEST
A small group of protesters gathered outside Baker's home in Swampscott on Thursday to call for the reopening of businesses that have been shut down because of the coronavirus.
One protester held a sign that read: "OPEN UP MASS!" A parade of cars led by a truck plastered in signs and flags supporting President Donald Trump passed by Baker's house with their horns blaring.
