BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts regulators have approved a tightly-regulated home delivery system for recreational marijuana.
The state's Cannabis Control Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to grant final approval for the system. Legal deliveries are scheduled to begin next year.
For two years, the commission will only give delivery permits to participants in its social equity program, as well as smaller growers and businesses owned by state residents.
Commissioners say it makes sense to prioritize smaller businesses since delivery programs will likely be cheaper to start than a retail store.
Consumers will be required to visit a store to verify they're over the age of 21 before they can place delivery orders.
Delivery workers will also have to wear a body camera during customer interactions to deter theft.
