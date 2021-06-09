FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Boston man has been charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman on a ferry traveling from Martha's Vineyard to mainland Massachusetts, according to state police.
Bruno Sanches Dejesus, 20, appeared in Falmouth District Court on Tuesday to face two counts of rape. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bail was set at $25,000.
After the Steamship Authority ferry docked at the Woods Hole section of Falmouth on Monday evening, the woman called local police, according to a statement from state police.
The suspect left the dock as a passenger in a commercial box truck. A description of the truck was broadcast and a state police trooper located and stopped the vehicle on Route 28 in Falmouth.
Sean Murphy, an attorney who represented the suspect during the arraignment, told the Cape Cod Times his client has no prior criminal record and "never forced himself" on the woman.
The suspect also took cellphone video that could exonerate him, the attorney said.
He's due back in court June 29.
