FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The family of Anthony Harden, who was shot and killed by Fall River police in November, is suing the district attorney over the refusal to release information about the investigation that cleared the the officers involved.
A statement from the family's attorney, Eric Mack, said, "The D.A.'s denials of our requests are disingenuous and in direct violation of the law."
Gregg Miliote, spokesperson for the Bristol County prosecutor's office, said that District Attorney Thomas Quinn has communicated with the Harden family throughout the investigation and also gave the family a copy of the report before its public release.
Anthony Harden, 30, was shot and killed in his bedroom after police received a domestic complaint two days prior from his girlfriend, The Herald News reported Wednesday.
Two officers attempted to arrest Harden when he allegedly attacked one of them with a knife. He was shot twice by an officer, the newspaper reported.
Harden's family has called for transparency from authorities after the investigation's initial report was released and signaled the shooting was justified.
Mack said that the family's independent autopsy also contradicted the district attorney's description of where Harden was shot.
Quinn's office has denied the Harden family's repeated requests for the investigation's documents to be released publicly, citing issues of privacy and an ongoing police investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.