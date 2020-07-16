Nurse Meiko Rollins emerges from a van to administer a COVID-19 test at the Whittier Street Health Center's mobile test site, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Boston's Dorchester section. The health center has administered free COVID-19 tests to over 5,000 people. The tests, administered since April 13, have been a popular service in Boston's low-income communities that have experienced high rates of infection. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)