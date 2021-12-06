UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man died in a fiery wrong-way crash on a Massachusetts highway over the weekend, police said.
Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement.
The driver of one vehicle, Jonathan Marmol, 35, of Woonsocket Rhode Island, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 62-year-old West Boylston man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. His name was not released.
The preliminary investigation indicates that Marmol was heading south when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and struck the other vehicle, causing both to become engulfed in flames, state police said.
What caused the vehicle to cross into the wrong lanes remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.