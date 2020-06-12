Itsva Serrano, front office manager at the Sheraton Commander Hotel, in Cambridge, Mass., opens a door at the front entrance to the hotel near a sign with a coronavirus health advisory, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. In phase 2 of the state's plan to reopen the state, beginning Monday, June 8, hotels and motels are allowed to accept all guests, not just essential workers. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)