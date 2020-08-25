BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported 27 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 571 newly confirmed cases on Monday, pushing the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,710 and its confirmed caseload to more than 116,400.
The new deaths and cases are higher than the usual recent daily numbers in part because the Department of Public Health did not publish COVID-19 data on Sunday because of a planned system upgrade, so Monday's numbers include data from the weekend.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 300 people reported hospitalized Monday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive-care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to nearly 5,730 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
The state last week also reported a total of 9,370 probable cases and more than 230 probable COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic — in addition to the confirmed cases.
A look at coronavirus news from around New England:
Rhode Island:
RHODE ISLAND —Every public school in Rhode Island will receive a walkthrough by a team of experts to make sure they are safe and prepared to reopen for classes as scheduled next month, Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday.
The Facilities Readiness Team will inspect every school to “assess their compliance with the Department of Health's facilities guidelines, all prior to any student entering those facilities for the first time," the Democratic governor said at a news conference.
The inspections will include a nationally certified air-quality expert.
The goal is still to reopen schools for teachers on Sept. 9 and for students on Sept. 14, although parents have the option to opt out of in-person learning. There has been pushback from teachers' unions, which don't think the state is ready for in-person learning.
“We owe it to this generation of children to do everything in our power to get them back in school,” Raimondo said. “It will not be easy, it will not be perfect, we will make mistakes.”
The state has also established an Education Operations Center that will operate much like an emergency operations center during a natural disaster, such as a hurricane.
New Cases
Rhode Island had 259 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus and five additional virus-related deaths over the past three days, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
There were 80 patients with coronavirus in the state's hospitals as of Saturday, the most recent date for which information is available, down from 87 on Friday. Of those, 11 were in intensive care.
There have now been more than 21,300 confirmed cases and 1,035 deaths from the disease in the state.
New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — Mental health officials said Monday that children are a particular concern during the coronavirus pandemic both as patients and as offspring of providers working from home.
The pandemic has exacerbated existing workforce challenges in behavioral health, Cynthia Whitaker, interim president of Greater Nashua Mental Health, said during an online discussion organized by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. She and others said many providers are juggling their jobs with overseeing their children’s remote educations.
“We have a lot of staff hitting this breaking point in the fall of, ’Can I actually effectively do my job, talking to someone who’s had a traumatic event, while in the next room my child can’t get on Zoom for math class?'” said Rebecca Throop, vice president of community relations at Seacoast Mental Health Center.
Referrals to mental health centers for children have dropped during the pandemic, Throop said, because teachers haven’t been assessing children. And parents often aren’t equipped, she said.
“When we’re getting children in emergency services for intakes, the severity we’re seeing has skyrocketed,” she said. “Parents are waiting until there’s a crisis and then they bring their kids in, when it’s so obvious you can’t ignore it.”
The state accomplished a major mental health care milestone in late March when, for the first time in eight years, no one was waiting in a hospital emergency room for an inpatient psychiatric bed. But the waitlist has been steadily increasing, and on one day last week, 42 adults and 23 children were waiting in emergency rooms.
The Numbers
As of Monday, 7,134 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 27 from the previous day. The number of deaths stood at 429. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 31 new cases per day on Aug. 9 to 17 new cases per day on Aug. 23.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Students at the University of Maine are returning to campus for the first time since being sent home in March.
Monday marked the start of move-in week in Orono just days after four students tested positive for the coronavirus.
At the University of Maine, two of the students are roommates and live off campus, and one student lives in a fraternity house. All three are showing mild symptoms and are quarantining. Also, a returning, out-of-state University of Maine Law student was quarantining after testing positive, officials said Monday.
“Our screening strategy is working as intended, identifying and isolating a case of COVID-19 that might otherwise have gone undetected and possibly spread infection on our campus and in our classrooms,” said UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.
The university system is testing all students who are returning from out of state and all students who are living in campus residence halls.
Firefighter Outbreak
At least four firefighters and emergency medical technicians have tested positive for the coronavirus and others are in quarantine in York County, the Maine Center for Disease Control said Monday.
Three of the cases are associated with the Sanford Fire Department, and testing also was underway at fire departments in Saco and Buxton because of potential exposure to people who were infected, the Maine CDC said.
“The coronavirus outbreak at the Sanford Fire Department underscores how critical it is to ensure that our first responders are given top priority in receiving direct access to COVID-19 testing and that they receive their results in a timely fashion,” said Michael Crouse, president of Professional Fire Fighters of Maine.
The Numbers
Twenty-one additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Maine CDC said Monday. The state has had more than 4,300 reported cases of the virus. It has also been the site of 131 deaths. No new deaths were reported on Monday.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.