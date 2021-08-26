FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, a North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass. A group from the island of Nantucket, Mass., called ACK Residents Against Turbines, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to block the construction of dozens of wind turbines off the coast of Nantucket and nearby Martha's Vineyard. ACK Residents Against Turbines say Vineyard Wind's proposed project poses a risk to the endangered Northern Atlantic right whale. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)