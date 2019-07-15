Members of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club salute the flag during the playing of the National Anthem at the beginning of a memorial and remembrance service for seven motorcyclists and their spouses who died in the June crash Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. The seven bikers were killed when a pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer slammed into a group of riders in Randolph, New Hampshire. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)