BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after he allegedly shot at Boston Police officers who were pursuing him early Thursday and they fired back.
Boston Police said the man fled a vehicle during a traffic stop near Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain.
Acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long said that while the man was running away, he turned around and shot at the officers, who fired back and hit him multiple times, The Boston Globe reported. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
None of the officers were hit, though one may have suffered a minor injury during the pursuit, NBC 10 Boston reported.
The man's name and age have not yet been publicly released.
Long said a gun was found at the scene. Boston Police and the Suffolk district attorney's office are investigating.
