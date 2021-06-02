BOSTON (AP) — The Worcester Red Sox will make coronavirus vaccines available to their fans during this week's homestand, the team announced Tuesday.
Fans 18 and older who receive a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the home of the Triple-A team will get a complimentary general admission ticket to that day's game along with a team cap, the team said in a statement. Fans who already have a ticket will get a ticket to a future game.
Staff from the Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center in Worcester will administer the vaccines on the first base concourse on a first-come, first-served basis.
This is not the first time the WooSox — a Boston Red Sox affiliate — have offered vaccines at a game. The team gave out 214 shots at a game on May 25.
Vaccines will be available through Sunday for the club's entire six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings. The WooSox are exploring the possibility of making vaccines available at more games this summer.
___
HELP FOR SCHOOLS
A Boston nonprofit is committing $250,000 to the city's public schools to help students bounce back from more than a year of stress and learning loss during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Tuesday.
The Boston Schools Fund will start by supporting five city schools with $20,000 Re-Centering Implementation grants each to equip school leaders with the resources needed to focus on the social-emotional wellness of students and staff, and therapeutic approaches to learning.
"Students, families and educators have lost so much in the last 14 months," Chief Executive Will Austin said in a statement. "We can't wait. We need to put resources towards these kids now."
The five schools, all located in city neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic, will apply their funds toward critical recovery efforts, including tutoring, mental health counseling, and staff training.
The Boston Schools Fund has also committed an additional $150,000 toward investments to support 38 schools with targeted reopening guidance and planning support.
___
VIRUS BY THE NUMBERS
The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by about 180 Tuesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 12.
The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 17,520 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to about 661,300.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were about 220 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 80 in intensive care units.
The average age of those hospitalized was 59. There were an estimated 6,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
___
IMMUNIZATIONS
More than 7.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Massachusetts as of Tuesday.
That includes nearly 4.2 million first doses and more than 3.4 million second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
There have been more than 251,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered.
More than 3.6 million people have been fully immunized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.