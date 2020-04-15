Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with a mix of light rain and snow late. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.