SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Massachusetts.
Police say 37-year-old Antonieta Vargas was walking with an 11-year-old boy when she was struck in Seekonk at about 7 p.m. Thursday. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The boy wasn't injured.
Police say the driver left the scene, but an SUV thought to be involved in the crash was found just a few miles away in East Providence, Rhode Island hours later.
A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney's office says 27-year-old Jeremy Schmidt, of East Providence, was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He faces arraignment in Rhode Island on Friday on a fugitive from justice charge. It's not clear if he has a lawyer.
