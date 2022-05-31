Water nearly reaches the dune barrier at Ballston beach, Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, in Truro, Massachusetts. Some seaside communities in New England are providing free beach access to Native Americans as the 2022 summer season kicks off this Memorial Day weekend. Earlier this month, officials in Narragansett, Rhode Island approved free seasonal beach passes for anyone with a valid identification card from the Narragansett Indian tribe. On Cape Cod in Massachusetts, the town of Truro is also extending a similar benefit to any Native American with proof of tribal affiliation. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)