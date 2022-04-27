FILE - Union President of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association Patrick M. Rose Sr., testifies Sept. 6, 2016, during a body camera hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, in Boston. Rose, now a former Boston police officer who also once led the police union, has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing six children and been sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. Rose, 67, wept in court, Monday, April 25, 2022, as he listened to some of his victims deliver impact statements. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, File)/The Boston Globe via AP)