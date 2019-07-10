FILE - In this June 6, 2016, file photo, people on a wharf watch as the Mayflower II, the 1957 replica of the famed ship that carried the Pilgrims to Massachusetts in 1620, as it arrives in Plymouth Harbor in Plymouth, Mass. The replica vessel will sail to Boston in 2020 as part of commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims' landing in Massachusetts. Organizers say the Mayflower II will be on display at the Charlestown Navy Yard from May 14 to May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)