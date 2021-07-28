FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019 file photo, Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia speaks outside the federal courthouse in Boston after his appearance on bribery, extortion and fraud charges. The once celebrated young Massachusetts mayor urged a court on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, to throw out a jury's verdict convicting him of fraud and corruption, accusing prosecutors of carrying out an “unfair smear campaign in the courtroom." (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo, File)