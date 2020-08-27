HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A car pursued by police nearly collided with other vehicles and almost hit a pedestrian before it crashed into an unoccupied police cruiser, New Hampshire authorities said.
The car, which already had a blown-out tire, went through a tire deflation device set up by police in Hampton before it crashed into the cruiser Tuesday, authorities said. Police said an officer was nearly struck during the crash.
The driver, identified as Eileen Whitney, 62, of Newbury, Massachusetts, was arrested on charges of drunken driving, reckless conduct and disobeying a police officer. She's scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15. It wasn't immediately known if she had an attorney, and a listed phone number wasn't in service.
