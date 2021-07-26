DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The driver in a rollover crash that left a passenger dead has been charged with drunken driving and motor vehicle homicide, State Police said Sunday.
Arkeem Samuel, 28, of Boston, was being held on $50,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court.
Police say Samuel had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time of the early Saturday morning crash that killed Liam Fitzgerald, 27, of Boston.
It was not immediately clear whether Samuel has obtained an attorney to comment on his behalf.
According to a police account, Samuel was driving northbound on Route 95 in Dedham when the car rolled over and ended up submerged upside-down in several feet of water between the roadway and an exit ramp.
Troopers responded around 4:20 a.m. and pulled both men from the car. Fitzgerald was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Samuel was taken to a hospital and released.
Samuel was arrested Saturday night. He is also charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lane violation.
