Elisabeth Kimmel, of La Jolla, Calif., is wheeled into federal court for a sentencing hearing, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Boston. Kimmel, a former chief executive of a media company who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities as bogus athletic recruits, plead guilty during August 2021 to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)