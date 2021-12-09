BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who used stolen identities to fraudulently apply for pandemic-related unemployment benefits has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.
Wagner Sozi, 33, of Malden, was also ordered by a judge on Wednesday to pay about $110,000 in forfeiture and restitution, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.
Sozi use the stolen information to open accounts, make purchases — including a $15,000 Rolex watch — rent cars, and apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, prosecutors said.
He obtained the stolen identities from various sources, including from a Cambridge realty company that had collected the information from people looking to rent apartments, prosecutors said. Sozi lived with a person who worked for the company, and files belonging to the company were found in their apartment, prosecutors said.
Sozi and an accomplice opened store credit accounts using fake identities stolen from more than 60 victims and then used the accounts to purchase more than $80,000 in gift cards, prosecutors said.
He pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and making a false claim. His accomplice has also pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.
