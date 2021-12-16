A conductor makes sure all is clear as the Amtrak Downeaster passenger train pulls out of the station, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Freeport, Maine. Twenty years after Amtrak’s first Downeaster set off into darkness and uncertainty on a cold December morning, there’s light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to passenger rail expansion projects thanks to the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)