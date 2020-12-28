WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Four teenagers threw bricks at moving cars in Massachusetts, severely injuring one man who was struck in the face by a brick that went through his windshield, police said.
The four teenagers — two males ages 15 and 16 and two females also ages 15 and 16 — threw a total of 19 bricks Saturday in Worcester, police said.
A 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a brick went through his windshield. It caused "very serious, permanent injuries," police said.
The teenagers are facing charges including aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
The 16-year-old male was also charged with carrying a dangerous weapon after police said he was caught with brass knuckles, Masslive.com reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.