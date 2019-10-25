REVERE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say about 7,000 customers lost power when a 14-year-old girl crashed a car into a utility pole just outside Boston.
Revere police say the girl, apparently driving her parents' car, struck a pole just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
The girl got out of the car on her own and was taken to the hospital but was not seriously hurt. No one else was in the vehicle. Police did not say why she took the car.
The crash is still being investigated but police say they expect to charge the girl.
A National Grid spokesman says about 7,000 customers in Revere, Malden and Everett lost electricity. Most have since regained power.
