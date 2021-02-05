BOSTON (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a luxury Boston hotel.
Officers responding to a call at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday found a woman inside the Hyatt Regency on Avenue De Lafayette suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said in a post on the department's website.
Emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead.
No additional details, including the victim's name, were made public.
No arrests were announced.
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.
The woman's death was the second fatal shooting in Boston on Thursday night. A man was killed in the city's Dorchester neighborhood at about 10 p.m., police said.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
