FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, file photo, Adam Daggett stands lookout on the bow as his father, John Daggett, pilots their boat at Cape Porpoise in Kennebunkport, Maine. The state's harvest of lobsters is about 40 percent off last year's pace through September. The state's fishermen are in jeopardy of bringing less than 100 million pounds of lobster to the docks for the first time since 2010. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)