BELMONT, Mass. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is facing charges in what authorities are calling a road rage encounter in Massachusetts.
Police in Belmont responding to a 911 call at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday found a 35-year-old man suffering from life threatening injuries in the road near the driver's side of his vehicle, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Belmont police Chief James MacIsaac said in a statement.
It appeared he had been struck by another vehicle, they said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim and another man identified as Dean Kapsalis, 54, of Hudson, got into an argument, the statement said. Both men got out of their vehicles before Kapasalis got back into his pickup and struck the victim, authorities said.
Kapsalis left the area but turned himself into police about 30 minutes later, authorities said.
He's scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, but more charges are possible, authorities said.
It's not clear if he has an attorney.
The victim's name was not made public.
