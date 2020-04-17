Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Low 34F. SW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.