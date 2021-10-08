BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A gunman accused of shooting an officer in Massachusetts died following an hourslong standoff, according to a district attorney.
Officers arrived at a home in Brockton on Thursday after 911 calls about a man with a gun, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz told news outlets.
After Brockton police arrived, one officer was shot multiple times, including in his bulletproof vest, Cruz said. The officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.
Meanwhile, the gunman retreated into the home and a standoff ensued for several hours, news outlets reported. The man later came out, and Cruz said it appeared the gunman shot himself. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators were also looking into the death of a man found deceased in an SUV near the home. It was not immediately clear whether the death and the situation with the gunman were connected.
Neither the name of the gunman nor the name of the officer were released Thursday.
