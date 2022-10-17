BOSTON (AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with the stabbings of four men in Boston early Sunday.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Stuart and Tremont streets at 2:10 a.m. where they arrested a 39-year-old Dorchester man. He's accused of stabbing four men, who are all expected to survive, police said. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said.
Two of the victims were found at the scene. The two other men went to area hospitals. .
The suspect is expected to be arraigned on four counts of assault with intent to murder and four counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.
