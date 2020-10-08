CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A resident died and three firefighters were taken to the hospital after a fire at a Cambridge home early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
A woman who appeared to be in her 60s or 70s was found unconscious on the second floor of the single-family home and taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest, Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney said. She was the only person in the home.
She later died, he said.
Injuries to the firefighters are not considered life threatening. A section of ceiling collapsed onto one firefighter, another had a leg injury and the third injured a shoulder, he said. All were later released.
No names were made public.
Firefighters responded to the home at about 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor called 911.
Firefighters had a hard time getting to the house because the yard was overgrown and there was a car in the driveway, he said.
The cause remains under investigation.
