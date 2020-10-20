SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former loan officer at a Massachusetts credit union involved in a fraud scheme that cost the bank about $4 million has been spared time in prison because of a series of medical issues.
Michael DiCenzo, who worked at Greylock Federal Credit Union, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Springfield to three years of probation, The Berkshire Eagle reported.
DiCenzo and his attorney had questioned his ability to receive adequate medical care in prison.
"He would be serving the sentence in a wheelchair in need of constant nursing care," said his court-appointed attorney, Thomas J. O'Connor Jr.
Prosecutors sought 30 months behind bars.
DiCenzo currently lives in a long-term care facility in Pittsfield. His health issues include diabetes, a stroke and kidney failure, according to a doctor's report provided to the court.
DiCenzo pleaded guilty in 2014 to receiving kickbacks after approving improper loans to a contractor. DiCenzo pocketed kickbacks of $135,000, according to records.
DiCenzo apologized during the remote hearing.
The judge also ordered restitution, although it is unlikely to be paid because of DiCenzo's financial situation.
