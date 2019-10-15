FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating two recent incidents of white supremacist vandalism in a Massachusetts town.
Falmouth police found two swastikas, a drawing of male genitalia and several large circles on the dock at the Megansett Yacht Club on Oct. 6.
The Cape Cod Times reports the images were drawn or formed with a liquid substance that dried on the dock. The Falmouth Department of Public Works cleaned it off.
Falmouth police are also investigating an incident that occurred after Yom Kippur last week.
Rabbi Elias Lieberman says someone left a defaced Israeli flag spray-painted with a red swastika over the Star of David and white supremacist symbols in front of the Falmouth Jewish Congregation early Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.