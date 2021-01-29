MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing arraignment on a murder charge Friday in the stabbing death of her husband, authorities said.
Christine Ricci, 46, of Marshfield, is scheduled to be arraigned in Plymouth District Court, according to a statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz and Marshfield police Chief Phil Tavares.
Police responded to a home in town for a medical emergency at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday
There they found Michael Ricci, 51, suffering from stab wounds, Cruz and Tavares said in a statement.
"The victim was transported to South Shore Hospital where he was pronounced dead," the statement said.
It was not clear if the suspect had an attorney.
The death remains under investigation.
