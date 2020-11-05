SHERBORN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man was struck and killed by a car and the driver is facing charges, police said Wednesday.
Sherborn police said a 40-year-old man was struck at around 4:40 p.m. by an Acura SUV. The Sherborn resident, who police didn't identify, was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 37-year-old Mansfield man, was arrested.
Police, who didn't identify the driver, said he'd be charged with operating under the influence and other charges.
Police said their preliminary investigation suggests the driver struck the victim in the yard of his residence and also struck another car. Responding officers also observed signs of impairment, police said.
The Middlesex District Attorney's Office and State Police are also investigating.
