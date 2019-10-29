METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Police say three Massachusetts teens were arrested following an altercation at a high school football game.
Police say 19-year-old Anthony Rivera, of Lawrence, and two 17-year-olds youths, one from Lawrence and one from Methuen, were charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of a property damage crash on Saturday.
Authorities say they are looking for a fourth suspect but don't believe he is a threat to the community.
Police say an officer stationed at the front gate of Methuen High's stadium received a tip that the suspect displayed a gun, visually confirmed the presence of the weapon and pursued the suspect toward a vehicle before being struck by the vehicle.
Methuen was playing Lawrence. It was not clear if Rivera had an attorney.
