FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2019 file photo, Bennett Walsh, superintendent of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, speaks at a 9/11 ceremony in West Springfield, Mass. Walsh submitted his resignation Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in a letter to the home's Board of Trustees, amid criminal charges over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak at the home for aging veterans where more than 70 died from COVID-19. (Don Treeger/The Republican, File)