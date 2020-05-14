PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have shot and injured a man they say threatened officers with a knife and a broken golf club.
Pittsfield police responded to a home in the city just before 11 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call from a woman who said her son was "destroying" her house, Chief Michael Wynn wrote in a post on the department's Facebook page Wednesday.
The suspect, identified as Kerry Robinson, 52, told police he was armed and would shoot them, Wynn wrote.
Robinson exited the front door of the home with a knife and golf club and advanced on officers, refusing several commands to stop, Wynn wrote.
After an officer fired several less-lethal shotgun rounds at the suspect with no apparent effect, Sgt. John Murphy fired his department issued sidearm twice, hitting the suspect once.
Robinson was taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
He's charged with armed assault with intent to murder, but the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed, Wynn said.
No arraignment information was released. It's not clear if Robinson has an attorney. A separate investigation into whether the use of force was justified is also underway.
