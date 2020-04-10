Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Windy. A few showers from time to time. High near 50F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.