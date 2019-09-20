NATICK, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts woman convicted of urging her boyfriend to kill himself via text messages has been denied early release.
The state Parole Board announced Friday it has rejected Michelle Carter's bid for release after serving about half her 15-month jail sentence. The board says Carter "needs to further address" the factors that led to her actions.
Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The now 22-year-old woman began her sentence in February.
A judge found Carter was responsible for Roy's death because she urged him to continue with his suicide plan.
Carter's attorneys declined to comment Friday. They've appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. A lawyer for Roy's family didn't respond to an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.