BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts State Trooper has been found not guilty on charges stemming from a 2018 altercation outside a bar in Dorchester.
Matthew Hickey was found not guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery on Monday in Suffolk County Superior Court, the Patriot Ledger reported.
Hickey was accused of choking a woman outside Dorset Hall and kicking her so hard that he broke a bone.
The victim told police Hickey and his girlfriend followed her and a friend outside and down the street after an argument over a spilled drink.
According to court documents, Prosecutors said that Hickey called 911 as the group left the bar to report that one of the women threw a drink at his girlfriend.
Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesperson, said that Hickey remains suspended from the state police and an internal investigation is ongoing.
